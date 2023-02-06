Look: NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams' Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Davante Adams has made it clear: he wants Aaron Rodgers in Las Vegas.

The Raiders wide receiver announced at the Pro Bowl that he is very much in favor of adding Rodgers to the roster.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with," Adams said.

It's on now.

"Love it!" one fan wrote.

"This is happening, isn’t it?" another fan added on social media.

"Davante trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers to come to Las Vegas. If Rodgers had to be traded anywhere I’d prefer Vegas because who wouldn’t want to watch the Davante/Aaron connection again. There’s nothing like it," another fan added.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Will we see Davante and Aaron teaming up in 2023?