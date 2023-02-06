Look: NFL World Reacts To Davante Adams' Announcement
Davante Adams has made it clear: he wants Aaron Rodgers in Las Vegas.
The Raiders wide receiver announced at the Pro Bowl that he is very much in favor of adding Rodgers to the roster.
“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me? Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with," Adams said.
It's on now.
"Love it!" one fan wrote.
"This is happening, isn’t it?" another fan added on social media.
"Davante trying to recruit Aaron Rodgers to come to Las Vegas. If Rodgers had to be traded anywhere I’d prefer Vegas because who wouldn’t want to watch the Davante/Aaron connection again. There’s nothing like it," another fan added.
Will we see Davante and Aaron teaming up in 2023?