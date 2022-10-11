Look: NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr Postgame News

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Just about every fan watching Monday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders couldn't believe the roughing the passer penalty called on Chris Jones.

That reportedly includes Derek Carr.

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Jones said he and Carr laughed about the dubious call after the game. Carr also didn't understand why Kansas City's defensive tackle got penalized after forcing and recovering a fumble.

Carr's reported admission has fans calling for a solution to avoid similar calls.

The penalty nearly had massive ramifications. After going from a turnover to a first down, Las Vegas increased its lead to 20-10 with a Daniel Carlson field goal. Those three points nearly made the difference in a thrilling 30-29 loss on the road.

Carr actually got hit much harder (and higher) on the offense's final fourth-down play, but the refs held their whistle.

Jones can laugh along after the Chiefs escaped with a tight victory. Meanwhile, the Raiders have already lost four games by six points or fewer.

Perhaps the NFL will look into its current officiating practices on roughing calls before the AFC West foes meet again in Week 18.