Look: NFL World Reacts To Derek Carr's Decision

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Derek Carr is not going to retire.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback might not be playing for his AFC West franchise anymore, but he's still committed to playing football moving forward.

According to a report, Carr will not be retiring, as he believes his best football is ahead of him.

"Derek Carr has no plans to retire after Raiders benching, believes his best football is ahead of him," according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

NFL fans aren't too surprised.

"So when he said he'd rather retire than play somewhere other than the Raiders, he lied," one fan wrote.

"If he loved the Raiders so much why didn't he play his best football at any point these last few years?" one fan added.

"Oh boy, can't wait for the next six weeks of madness," one fan wrote.

Carr had previously said that he would rather retire than play for another franchise. Apparently, that was not entirely true.

It will be interesting to see where the veteran quarterback lands in 2023.