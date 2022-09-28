Look: NFL World Reacts To Despicable Brett Favre News

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More troubling details begin to emerge from the Brett Favre, welfare scandal.

Wednesday night, The Athletic reported that Favre's foundation, aimed at helping cancer patients and those in need, gave money to Southern Miss athletics.

"Brett Favre’s foundation, aimed at helping disadvantaged children and cancer patients, gave funds to USM athletics," Katie Strang reported on Wednesday night.

From the report:

From 2018-2020, Brett Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, which has a stated mission to support disadvantaged children and cancer patients, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation during the same years that Favre was working to finance a new volleyball center at the school.

"Brett Favre is pure evil, man," one fan added.

"Favre shouldn't be a Packer hall of famer anymore. And the Packers should unretire number 4," another fan added.

"So not only did he defraud the poorest state in the nation and its poorest citizens, but he also used kids with cancer as a lure to create a slush fund for USM sports? Bruhhhhhhhh," another fan added.

Good luck moving forward, Brett...