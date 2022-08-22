Look: NFL World Reacts To Despicable Browns Fan Photo

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns opened their doors to Deshaun Watson despite multiple accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

While they'll likely lose some fans by supporting Watson, others will cave to the worst elements of sports tribalism as long as the quarterback can help them win football games.

A photo surfaced Sunday night on Twitter of the heartbreaking danger that comes from the Browns welcoming Watson to the organization.

A man who appears to be wearing a Watson jersey is holding up a derogatory sign targeting the quarterback's dozens of alleged victims. Perhaps even worse, a young boy next to him is displaying a "Free Watson" sign.

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement that suspends Watson for 11 games. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, so he won't face any jail time for his many alleged wrongdoings.

Onlookers are understandably disgusted by this photo.

"For all of you who have spent the past few months in my mentions whining and insulting me because I think sexual assault is actually bad and Watson should be accountable for his actions: This is who you are choosing to align yourself with," The Falcoholic's Jeanna Kelley wrote.

"Sometimes I wonder as a society why we care so much about sports," a fan wrote. "This is a symptom of wanting to see your team win so bad, you forget how to be a human being."

"I hope the Browns lose every game as long as Watson is with the team," another fan said.

"All I can think is… what else is this poor child being taught?" WKYC 3News reporter Emma Henderson said.

It's unfortunate to see an adult set such a horrific example for an impressionable kid. Hopefully he'll eventually learn from a more decent adult that sports outcomes aren't more important than the safety of women.