Look: NFL World Reacts To Despicable Browns Shirt

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: A Cleveland Browns helmet sits during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A NSFW Deshaun Watson-themed T-shirt is going viral on social media during the Cleveland Browns preseason game on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns are hosting the Eagles in the preseason on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to kickoff, a street vendor was spotted selling a NSFW T-shirt with a Deshaun Watson, massage theme.

Sadly, the shirt appears to be legitimate.

"Somebody ought to whoop his ass," one fan wrote.

"OH NAH," another fan wrote.

"have the people of cleveland lost it?" another fan wondered.

Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.

Cleveland is set to open the 2022 season against Carolina.