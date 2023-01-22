Look: NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini Photo

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are ready for kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

So, too, is Dianna Russini.

The ESPN NFL reporter is trending on social media for her pregame photo on Sunday.

NFL fans are loving the pregame scene.

"Let it snow!!!" one fan wrote.

"looking FABULOUS," one fan added.

"You are so damn giddy every Sunday, I LOVE IT!!!" one fan added.

Russini is clearly a big Bills fan favorite in Buffalo, dating back a while now.

The Bills and the Bengals are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.