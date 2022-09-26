Look: NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Cheerleader Video
It's a pretty great time to be a Miami Dolphin.
The Dolphins improved to 3-0 on the year following Sunday's huge win over the previously-unbeaten Buffalo Bills.
Miami, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, looks like a legitimate contender in the AFC. The Dolphins could be a force to be reckoned with moving forward.
Dolphins cheerleader Jared De Armas is enjoying the spotlight. Jared's game-day video went viral on Sunday.
Dolphins fans appreciated the game-day video.
"Watching the game now..You're absolutely beautiful btw. Go Dolphins!!" one fan wrote.
"Let's do this! Make us proud!" another fan added.
"This strut😍🔥," one fan added.
Jared took to social media prior to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills, too, with a pregame trash talk message.
"Move Bills, get out the way. See you tomorrow!" she wrote on social media.
The Dolphins will look to improve to 4-0 on the season next weekend.