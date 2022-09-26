Look: NFL World Reacts To Dolphins Cheerleader Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's a pretty great time to be a Miami Dolphin.

The Dolphins improved to 3-0 on the year following Sunday's huge win over the previously-unbeaten Buffalo Bills.

Miami, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, looks like a legitimate contender in the AFC. The Dolphins could be a force to be reckoned with moving forward.

Dolphins cheerleader Jared De Armas is enjoying the spotlight. Jared's game-day video went viral on Sunday.

Dolphins fans appreciated the game-day video.

"Watching the game now..You're absolutely beautiful btw. Go Dolphins!!" one fan wrote.

"Let's do this! Make us proud!" another fan added.

"This strut😍🔥," one fan added.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A Miami Dolphins cheerleader cheers during the game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jared took to social media prior to kickoff against the Buffalo Bills, too, with a pregame trash talk message.

"Move Bills, get out the way. See you tomorrow!" she wrote on social media.

The Dolphins will look to improve to 4-0 on the season next weekend.