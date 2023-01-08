Look: NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Win On Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins jogs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dolphins!

Miami appears to be heading to the playoffs, as Mike McDaniel's team just made a go-ahead field goal against the New York Jets, to take a 9-6 lead.

With the win - and a Patriots loss (they're currently losing 35-23) - the Dolphins will be playoff-bound.

"LET'S GO," they tweeted.

The Dolphins appear to be heading to the playoffs on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins are doing all of this despite losing both their starting quarterback and their backup quarterback to injury.

Well done, Coach McDaniel.

The Dolphins will have a pretty tough playoff road ahead of them, but it'll be something to watch.