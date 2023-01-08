Look: NFL World Reacts To Dolphins' Win On Sunday
Dolphins!
Miami appears to be heading to the playoffs, as Mike McDaniel's team just made a go-ahead field goal against the New York Jets, to take a 9-6 lead.
With the win - and a Patriots loss (they're currently losing 35-23) - the Dolphins will be playoff-bound.
"LET'S GO," they tweeted.
The Dolphins are doing all of this despite losing both their starting quarterback and their backup quarterback to injury.
Well done, Coach McDaniel.
The Dolphins will have a pretty tough playoff road ahead of them, but it'll be something to watch.