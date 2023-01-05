Look: NFL World Reacts To Drastic Playoff Change Rumor

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During an appearance on "First Take" this Thursday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter offered an update on the Bills-Bengals game from Monday night.

Schefter said it's unlikely the NFL resumes the Bills-Bengals game at a later date. If that's the case, it'll affect seeding in the AFC.

Then, Schefter unveiled an interesting suggestion that Matt Hasselbeck sent to him.

Hasselbeck believes the top seed in the AFC should be allowed to choose between a bye week or home-field advantage. The No. 2 seed would then receive whatever is not picked.

Schefter also said it's possible the NFL will consider a neutral site for the AFC Championship if it involves teams that were impacted by the Monday night game.

These ideas might be unconventional, but NFL fans seem to be fond of them.

"AFC Championship Game in a neutral location seems like a fine compromise to me," Aaron Schatz wrote on Twitter.

"I like that the NFL is thinking outside the box and exploring all options," Greg Vorse said.

"Pretty creative solution for the seeding if they go this route," one person tweeted. "Seems fair?"

This is uncharted territory for the NFL. It makes sense for the league to consider any and all options.

A decision on the AFC playoffs will have to be made fairly soon.