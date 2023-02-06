Look: NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning's Announcement

TODAY -- Pictured: Eli Manning on Friday, November 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images) NBC/Getty Images

Well played, Eli.

The former New York Giants quarterback defeated his brother, Peyton Manning, in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

The NFC defeated the AFC in a close contest.

"I am the greatest coach of the Mannings," he announced postgame.

The NFL World is loving it from Eli.

"Outside of my immediate family I don’t think I love another human more than Eli," one fan wrote.

"Lol! Knowing sibling rivalry: I would sleep with one eye open. My brother would talk in his sleep: "I won, I won, " over and over, until I went in his room, as his sister and rolled him over and put water on his face, so I could sleep. Great game!" one fan added.

"Best QB named Manning, best coach named Manning. What can’t he do?" another fan joked.

Congrats, Eli.