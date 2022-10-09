Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Crowd Photo

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers have been among the worst teams in the NFL so far this season.

Carolina's fan base appears to be pretty fed up with things.

The Panthers are hosting the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. A photo of the crowd at Bank of America Stadium is going viral on social media this afternoon.

"Crowd shot. Remember, the seats are light blue," reporter Matt Barrows tweeted.

It's both embarrassing for the Panthers and an impressive turnout by the 49ers.

"Another home game," one fan wrote.

"Already know we travel global... But what's up with those empty seats at the 50?" one fan wondered.

"The Red Sea in Charlotte," another fan wrote.

Panthers fans have been calling for head coach Matt Rhule to be fired for his struggles this year.

It's clear that most of Carolina is fed up with the franchise.