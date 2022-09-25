Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: NFL legend and sports commentator Michael Irvin looks on during the Thursday night NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on November 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today.

The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel.

Fans are having some fun with this information, and I have to admit, I don't really understand how Irvin forgot his specs.

Again, as someone who wears contacts or glasses on a daily basis, it's kind of crazy Irvin got outside of his hotel without realizing he wasn't wearing his.

He was able to gut it out on the air without clear vision though, which couldn't have been fun at all.

Bet Irvin won't be forgetting his glasses again anytime soon.