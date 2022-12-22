Look: NFL World Reacts To Emotional Pro Bowl Video

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Four Washington Commanders made the NFC's Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday evening.

Head coach Ron Rivera told the good news to wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, and special teamer Jeremy Reaves. The team shared the heartwarming moments on Twitter.

McLaurin and Way lit up when Rivera told them Reaves earned a spot. Reaves, an undrafted free agent who spent his first four NFL years going on and off the practice squad, cried when informed of his selection.

The rest of the NFL world was touched by the special scene.

"So proud of these guys!!" Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew said.

"Yea…. that dude is what’s right about this organization," ESPN's Ryan Clark wrote. "Ron Rivera is what leaders should be."

"Damn I miss that brotherhood," recently retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth posted. "Locker room is a special place man!"

"Ron Rivera really is a class act," Heavy's Matt Lombardo said. "And it’s encouraging to see how much the recognition from fans and peers matters to players who make the Pro Bowl."

"The next time you think players don't care and that they're all millionaires, watch this," Fansided's Matt Verderame said. "I promise you, players care more than you can imagine."

"Legit tearing up watching this," ESPN's Kimberley Martin wrote.

"Beautfiul," Rich Eisen responded.

"Tress bro, why you got me like this again man," Reaves posted with a crying emoji. "I love these dudes man!

Not all fans care about the Pro Bowl, and many who do are more fixated on the snubs. But even if the game isn't a must-see event with meaningful stakes, getting recognized is still a tremendous honor affirming a player's hard work.

That's especially the case for a former undrafted free agent like Reaves who has spent his career fighting for an active roster spot. He's now earned one in the Pro Bowl.