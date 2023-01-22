Look: NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has a word with Patrick Mahomes #15 during a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly looking to steal one of the Kansas City Chiefs' top assistant coaches.

According to a report from ESPN, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, is emerging as a top candidate for the Baltimore Ravens job.

That would be quite a coaching steal.

"Among prominent coaching names I'm hearing are firmly on #Ravens' radar for offensive coordinator: Former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and former Bucs OC Byron Leftwich. In-house candidates Tee Martin and James Urban could get a look, too," Jeremy Fowler reported.

That would be quite a move for Baltimore.

"Why would Eric Bieniemy leave KC to go be the OC somewhere else? Obviously he would leave to be a head coach somewhere, but I can’t imagine him making a lateral move when he has the pieces he has in KC," one fan wrote.

"Why would Bieniemy leave to be the OC of a worse team," one fan added.

"We get Eric B," one fan added.

"Harbaugh Cooking," another fan wrote on social media.

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It's difficult to see Bieniemy leaving the Chiefs for the Ravens, but perhaps he would get more credit in Baltimore than he does in Kansas City.