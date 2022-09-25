Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews works on the sideline during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Are you a fan of the hat or not?

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.

Fans have taken to social media to debate whether or not they like the hat choice.

"Interesting hat pick this week Erin Andrews," one fan wrote.

"Erin Andrews is all yee-haw up in Tampa with that cowboy hat !" one fan added.

"I’m liking Erin Andrews hat," another fan added.

"Erin Andrews hat is a MISTAKE," one fan added.

"Erin Andrews' hat shouldn't work but it totally does. Icon," another fan wrote.

Fox Sports.

Andrews has been going viral for her sideline outfits throughout the season.

We're already looking forward to seeing what she's going to bust out next week.