Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Gameday Outfit
NFL players often go viral on social media for their gameday outfits, whether it's something they wore on the way to the stadium, or something they sport on the field.
Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral for her look last weekend.
The No. 1 sideline reporter rocked a sweet pair of Air Jordan sneakers, along with an orange outfit.
Now that's a gameday outfit.
"Ok this orange is everything on you," one fan wrote.
"This colour 🔥🔥," another fan suggested.
"Here for all of this 🧡🧡🧡🧡," another fan wrote.
"THIS OUTFIT IS INSANE!!!😍😍😍🧡🧡🧡," one fan added.
Perhaps the Fox Sports sideline reporter will be able to top it this weekend.
The Bucs are set to host the Packers on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. E.T.
It'll air on FOX.