Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Gameday Outfit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

NFL players often go viral on social media for their gameday outfits, whether it's something they wore on the way to the stadium, or something they sport on the field.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral for her look last weekend.

The No. 1 sideline reporter rocked a sweet pair of Air Jordan sneakers, along with an orange outfit.

It was quite a look.

Now that's a gameday outfit.

"Ok this orange is everything on you," one fan wrote.

"This colour 🔥🔥," another fan suggested.

"Here for all of this 🧡🧡🧡🧡," another fan wrote.

"THIS OUTFIT IS INSANE!!!😍😍😍🧡🧡🧡," one fan added.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Perhaps the Fox Sports sideline reporter will be able to top it this weekend.

The Bucs are set to host the Packers on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on FOX.