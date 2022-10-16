Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews isn't the only big-time celebrity in her family, apparently.

Last weekend, Andrews' husband, Jarret Stoll, was spotted hanging out with the Kardashians at the Cowboys vs. Rams game in Los Angeles.

Andrews was working the game for FOX, when she noticed her husband walking onto the field with the Kardashian family, pointing out some things to Kim's kids.

A story about the moment went viral on social media.

"Jarret’s new best friends with Kim Kardashian?! How?! 😱" Andrews' podcast account wrote.

Hey, good for Jarret!



"Jarret agreed to babysit 😂 😂," one fan joked.

"Oh no! Just no Jarret! 🤮🤣🤣🤣🤣," one fan added.

"Y’all are waaaay above that whole family.." another fan wrote on social media.

"Watch out Jarret Kim will put a spell on you. @erinandrews keep a close eye on that girl!" another fan added.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Kim Kardashian was reportedly booed at the Cowboys at Rams game, while Kris Jenner was spotted in Jerry Jones' owner's suite during the contest.

The Cowboys topped the Rams, improving to 4-1 on the year.