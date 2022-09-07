Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband Photo
Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The longtime Fox Sports reporter posted a brutally honest message for her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, on social media last week.
"See you in you in February babe," Andrews joked.
It's going to be a busy year.
"❤️," Troy Aikman wrote.
"My favorite couple EVA!!!" one fan added.
"You two are adorable! Have a great season!" one fan added.
"Beautiful couple ❤️," another fan wrote.
Andrews lived it up this offseason, that is for sure.
But now, it's time for football.