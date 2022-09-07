Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter posted a brutally honest message for her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, on social media last week.

"See you in you in February babe," Andrews joked.

It's going to be a busy year.

"❤️," Troy Aikman wrote.

"My favorite couple EVA!!!" one fan added.

"You two are adorable! Have a great season!" one fan added.

"Beautiful couple ❤️," another fan wrote.

Andrews lived it up this offseason, that is for sure.

But now, it's time for football.