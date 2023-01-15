Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Job Admission

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Fox Sports Erin Andrews reports from the sidelines before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Erin Andrews had a brutally honest message for her colleagues last week.

The FOX NFL sideline reporter is not happy with the questions being asked by some of her fellow media members.

“I just have to get this off my chest,” Andrews said. “There have been a few instances or circumstances lately and also during the year that I find myself getting on the phone with athletes after they happen. You don’t have to be an a–hole. How about this? Stop worrying about trying to make a name for yourself or be clickbait with these questions that tie these guys down or put them in a bind or you want to be the person [who gets attention] in the press conference. Don’t do that.”

Many in the NFL world are appreciative.

"“Being an asshole doesn’t get you very far in life.” THIS. All of this. Every single one of us in life are showing up and trying to do our very best," one fan added.

"This is why I’ve always wanted to interview athletes!! Stop the BS talk to them friendly but professionally, BUILD a relationship with them and it will go so much farther!" one fan added.

"Dang!!! Erin says some media members are trying to make a name for themselves by being a*holes to the athletes in pressers. Well… a couple CLE of media members might fall in this category. I ain’t callin’ no names though. You know who you are," one fan wrote.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 04: Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews looks on during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 4, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Andrews is getting some major praise for what she said about her job.

"This has always bothered me. Reporters arent perfect, I’ll be the first to admit that. But lately it seems it has gotten too “let me ask that press conference question that’s gonna go viral & corner these guys.” @ErinAndrews puts it well, “stop trying to be clickbait,'" one fellow reporter tweeted.

Well said, Erin.