Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Outfit News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews went viral for her game-day outfit in Tampa Bay last weekend.

Andrews, a Florida native, was rocking a pretty cool-looking hat on the sideline of the Buccaneers vs. Packers game last Sunday afternoon. Photos of Andrews' outfit went viral on social media during the game.

Both Andrews and her podcast co-host, Charissa Thompson, have had enough of the outfit trolls, though.

"It’s time for all the outfit trolls to just 🤐 and get lost 😒," they wrote on social media.

Well said. Most NFL fans appear to be in agreement with Andrews and Thompson.

"I am screaming. Amen," one fan wrote.

"Y’all are both amazing and gorgeous. So not listen to those Twitter trolls because they’re just jealous!!" another fan added.

"Both of your outfits were 🔥 I want Charisa's blazer so bad 🤩," another fan added.

"Erin's outfit was one of my most favorites. Ever 🤩🤩🤩," one fan wrote.

Fox Sports.

Keep on crushing it, Erin and Charissa.