Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game.
The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
Andrews' outfit for the game went viral on social media.
The longtime Fox Sports reporter was rocking some creamsicle orange on the sideline.
It's a great look, to be sure.
"Ok this orange is everything on you," Kelly Stafford wrote.
"Fit 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.
"This colour 🔥🔥," another fan added.
"Here for all of this 🧡🧡🧡🧡," another NFL fan wrote.
Andrews will be back on the sideline this weekend, as Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season gets underway.
Hopefully it's another fun one.