Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit
Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend.
The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports.
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier this year.
Week 1 was a successful one, though.
Andrews had a good interview with Aaron Rodgers, several intriguing in-game interviews, and a stellar outfit.
NFL fans liked the look.
"This outfit is so cute!!!" one fan wrote.
"Love this look," another fan added.
"I am going to be just like you one day!" one fan predicted.
"THIS FIT 🔥👏," one fan added.
Hopefully it's an entertaining NFL season all around.