Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend.

The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier this year.

Week 1 was a successful one, though.

Andrews had a good interview with Aaron Rodgers, several intriguing in-game interviews, and a stellar outfit.

NFL fans liked the look.

"This outfit is so cute!!!" one fan wrote.

"Love this look," another fan added.

"I am going to be just like you one day!" one fan predicted.

"THIS FIT 🔥👏," one fan added.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Hopefully it's an entertaining NFL season all around.