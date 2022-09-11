Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Viral Outfit

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews is ready for the first NFL Sunday of the year.

The longtime NFL sideline reporter took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her first official interview look of the 2022 regular season.

It's a good one.

"Ohhhhkay," she wrote.

Now that's a Week 1 look...

"😍😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍🔥😍😍🔥 holy!" Kelly Stafford wrote.

"You look amazing 🙌🔥," one fan added.

"Ummmmmmmm holy moly 🔥," one fan added on social media.

Andrews will be part of a new broadcasting crew in 2022, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call for FOX's No. 1 NFL team, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN.

Week 1 is finally here.