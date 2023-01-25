Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Pro Bowl Announcement

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

ESPN revealed its plans for the brand new 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The network will host a two-day event taking place on Thursday, Feb. 2, and Sunday, Feb. 5. Rather than the traditional game, the AFC and NFC will compete in three seven-on-seven flag football games and the following skill competitions: Best Catch Finale, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick-Tac-Toe, and Move The Chains.

Kirk Herbstreit and Pat McAfee will call the flag football games at Allegiant Stadium. Robert Griffin and NFL Live crew members will provide analysis during the skill competitions.

The ESPN crew and fans are excited to revamp the Pro Bowl's format.

"Looking forward to next week and calling those games with my guy," Herbstreit wrote, tagging McAfee.

"This is gonna be fun guys!" NFL Live host Laura Rutledge said.

"This is what the Pro Bowl weekend should've been like for years," a fan wrote. "No one cares about the game. Put emphasis on the competitions and the dudes just having a good time together. I dig this."

"This should be a big improvement on Pro Bowl weekend," another fan commented.

"Some great peeps calling the games and skills competitions. Can’t wait to hear Kirk & Pat call the game. Should be fun."

Peyton Manning will coach the AFC alongside captain Snoop Dogg, legend Ray Lewis, and Mexican flag football quarterback Diana Flores. Eli Manning will coach the NFC with captain Pete Davidson, legend DeMarcus Ware, and U.S. flag football quarterback Vanita Krouch.

Each conference will earn cumulative points throughout the two-day event. Those tallies will represent the starting score of Sunday's final flag football game to determine the winner.

Everyone can witness the reconstructed Pro Bowls starting next Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.