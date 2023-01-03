Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Warmup Statement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

After the Bills safety got transported off the field by an ambulance following a cardiac arrest, Joe Buck reported on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast that the league was giving the teams five minutes to prepare before resuming play. NFL EVP Troy Vincent denied that claim, saying in a conference call that continuing the game "never crossed my mind."

Via The Athletic's Jeff Howe, ESPN stood by its reporting in a statement shared Tuesday afternoon.

"There was constant communication in real time between ESPN and league and game officials," the statement said. "As a result of that, we reported what we were told in the moment and immediately updated fans as new information was learned."

ESPN said the network "refrained from speculation" throughout their coverage of "an unprecedented, rapidly-evolving circumstance."

Most fans believe ESPN's account over Vincent and the NFL.

Both teams went back to their locker rooms after Bills head coach Sean McDermott talked to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. From an outside perspective, it seemed like they and the players led the decision not to play.

The NFL eventually announced that play wouldn't resume Monday night. They said Tuesday the game won't be made up this week, and they aren't changing the Week 18 schedule.