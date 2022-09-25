Look: NFL World Reacts To Funny Mark Sanchez News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Mark Sanchez #6 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field after the loss to the of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 28-13.(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Well played, Mark Sanchez.

The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster is unfortunately best known for his "butt fumble" play during his career.

Sanchez now has company, though.

We had a "butt fumble" during one of Sunday afternoon's games.

Sanchez wasn't happy.

"Woah… stay out of my lane bro," the former NFL quarterback tweeted on Sunday.

NFL fans are enjoying it.

"Classic u are legend for this Mark," one fan wrote.

"Respect not taking yourself too seriously," another fan wrote on social media.

"Hahahahahahaha this wins the Twitters today," another fan added.

"Sanchize finally escaped the butt fumble jokes," another fan predicted on social media.

You have to respect it from Mark.