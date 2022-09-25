Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Ex-Boyfriend News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage continues to be in the spotlight, fairly or unfairly.

Headlines about Brady and Bundchen's marriage struggles have gone viral on social media over the past several weeks. Brady, 45, has continued to play football, despite his wife, Bundchen, reportedly wishing that he would spend more time at home with their family.

Brady, who's won seven Super Bowls, is set to make his 2022 home debut on Sunday afternoon. The legendary quarterback is reportedly hoping that his wife will be in attendance at the afternoon game.

In recent weeks, one of Gisele's ex-boyfriends reportedly made a harsh comment about Brady.

From the report:

Scott Barnhill, who dated Gisele Bundchen long before she met Tom Brady, will never forget meeting the quarterback at Harry Cipriani.

“I was walking in and he was walking out,” the top male model told me.

“We bumped shoulders and he said, ‘I make more money in one day than you make in a whole year.’” It was the only time the two met.

"Not surprised," one fan wrote.

"Here we go again," another fan added.

Whose side are you on?

Brady, meanwhile, is expected to fully commit to his family following the 2022 season. He is expected to retire after this year.

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. The couple has two children together.

NFL fans continue to hope for the best for the legendary couple.