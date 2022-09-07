Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Threat News

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen reportedly threatens to leave Tom Brady during arguments between the famous married couple.

“It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up,” Page Six reports. “But maybe this time it is more serious.”

Brady, 45, decided to play another season in the NFL, despite retiring earlier this year.

Gisele, arguably the most-successful supermodel of all-time, was reportedly not happy with that decision.

“Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down," Page Six added.

Yikes.

Relationship turmoil is not what you want heading into a season of NFL football.

"It all stems from his decision to un-retire," one fan wrote.

"Yikes. This is going from bad to worse,' one fan added.

Brady mentioned everyone in his family but his wife during a recent podcast episode...

The headlines aren't going away, that is for sure.