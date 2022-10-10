Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Visit News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen reportedly made a notable visit amidst her marital problems with Tom Brady.

The supermodel and the superstar quarterback are reportedly on the verge of splitting, as they've both hired divorce attorneys and have been living separately for a while now.

TMZ Sports reported on Monday that Gisele took a notable trip over the weekend.

"Gisele Bündchen is trying to feel better after separating from her husband Tom Brady ... because she's visiting a spiritual healer," they reported.

Breakups are never easy, so props to Bundchen for doing whatever she can to better herself during a tough time.

"She was married to the devil so I get it," one fan (who probably roots for the Giants) joked.

"Poor Gizelle. Cooped up in that mansion all those years. Being an international supermodel. Traveling the world. Making more money than her 8 figure a year husband. She can’t catch a break. It’s her turn Tom!" another fan added.

Brady, meanwhile, enjoyed a "perfect night" following the Bucs' win over the Falcons.

Tampa Bay improved to 3-2 with Sunday's win over Atlanta.