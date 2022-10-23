Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Big Decision News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gisele reportedly made a big decision this week.

Amid reports of an impending divorce with Tom Brady, the supermodel reportedly hired the lawyer who represented Tiger Woods' ex-wife.

Tom and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together, while Tom has a son from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

It doesn't sound like a reconciliation is possible at this point.

"Gisele Bündchen 'hires Florida's top divorce lawyer after splitting from Tom Brady," the Daily Mail reports.

That doesn't sound very good for Tom, if he was hoping to get back together with Gisele.

"She has $450million he has $250 million, he’s there to protect her," one fan suggested.

"I saw a segment with him yesterday talking about being tri-lingual at home: English, Spanish and football I was shocked. And then he corrected himself: Portuguese. That's a telling mistake isn't it? Hints that he never bothered to learn..." another fan added.

Brady, meanwhile, has made it clear that retiring from football isn't in his future.

Perhaps the couple is better off separated.

Brady and the Bucs are set to take on the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay will be looking to get back on track this weekend.