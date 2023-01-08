Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Career Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Most of the NFL World is wondering if we'll see Tom Brady back for another season in 2023.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, has decided to keep her career going.

Bundchen, who divorced Brady in October, decided to pick things back up this year.

The sports world is excited to see Gisele back doing what she loves.

"Baby went back to work with the quickness," one fan wrote.

"Oh she’s back back," one fan added.

"The legend! The queen!👑🇧🇷❤️," one fan wrote.

"Finally a real supermodel!!" one fan added on social media.

It's definitely cool to see Gisele back doing what she's meant to be doing.