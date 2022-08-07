Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Family Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday earlier this week.

The legendary NFL quarterback is gearing up for yet another regular season, hoping to win his eighth Super Bowl.

Brady received birthday wishes from millions of fans, but his message from his wife, Gisele Bundchen, stood out.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" she wrote.

Happy birthday, Tom.

"This family helped the City of Tampa more than most people will ever realize. Thank you, and Happy Birthday!" one fan wrote.

"Happy birthday, Tom! Our twins also share a 7th birthday with you today," another fan wrote.

Will Brady add another ring this fall?