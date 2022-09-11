Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Game Day News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to open the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday night against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will surely have plenty of friends and family members in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening.

But will his longtime wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, be in attendance?

According to reports, potentially not.

"Gisele Bündchen Currently Not Set to Attend Tom Brady's First Game: 'Nothing Is in Place,'" People reports.

Brady and Gisele, who have been married for more than a decade, are reportedly fighting over the quarterback's decision to keep playing football.

"gisele starting the divorce soft launch process while the queen is dying…she’s playing chess not checkers!" one fan joked.

"Perhaps he took those days off to move out of their family home. She doesn’t need his money or him if he continues to fail at bring a good dad," another fan wondered.

"And. People split all the time. Cant they do it without it being plastered all over here," one fan added.

Brady and the Buccaneers are set to kick off against the Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.