Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Hurricane News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele have relocated from Tampa Bay to Miami with Hurricane Ian pounding on the southwestern part of Florida.

However, they're not staying together.

According to Page Six, Brady and Gisele are living separately, even as they've relocated to South Beach with Hurricane Ian approaching the state.

"Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are both hunkering down in Miami ahead of Hurricane Ian, but a source tells Page Six the pair are staying in separate homes amid their marital woes.

Brady and his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left Tampa earlier this week as the storm made its way toward the city," they reported Wednesday.

Brady and Gisele have reportedly been going through some major marital problems, though one popular rumor has already been debunked.

NFL fans continue to hope for their reconciliation.

"Ouch. I hope they get through this,' one fan wrote.

Not everyone is feeling good, though.

"Gisele needs to get over herself," one fan wrote.

"Shame on Gisele making her marriage issues so public and shaming her husband," another fan wrote.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

The Bucs are set to play the Chiefs in Tampa Bay on Sunday night. However, the game could be moved due to the hurricane.

Gisele was not in attendance at this past weekend's game.