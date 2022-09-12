Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Pregame Message

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Gisele appeared to clap back at the tabloid rumors on Sunday evening.

Prior to kickoff between the Bucs and the Cowboys, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback received a good luck message from his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

"Let’s go Tom Brady! Let’s go Bucs!" she wrote.

It's a significant tweet, considering the headlines suggested that Brady and Bundchen had been fighting over his decision to continue playing football.

Perhaps that is truly the case, but it's clear that Bundchen is still supportive of her husband.

"Of course, this will inspire thousands of dudes to take 11 days off from work in search of approval from their spouses," one fan joked.

"He agreed this was final year in exchange for the tweet," another fan added.

"Folks, all is well," one fan wrote.

Brady, 45, is entering what could be his final NFL season.