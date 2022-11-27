Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Telling Comment

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are divorced, but all love is not lost between them.

The legendary NFL quarterback and the prominent supermodel got divorced earlier this year. But while the popular couple is divorced, they are still on decent terms.

This week, Brady paid tribute to his oldest son, Jack, whom he had with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

"❤️ My Inspiration ❤️," Brady wrote.

Gisele left a comment on Brady's post, showing her appreciation for the relationship.

"❤️," Gisele wrote.

It's a classy move from Bundchen.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"Very classy She’s been extremely accepting & supportive of Jack….," one fan wrote.

"That's good, divorce can be really messy!" one fan added.

"That’s nice," another fan added.

Earlier this year, Gisele had a heartwarming message to Brady about parenthood.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" she wrote.

Life can be tough after divorce, but Brady and Bundchen appear to be handling it well.