Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Trip News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly been spending a lot of time apart as of late.

According to reports, Tom and Gisele haven't lived together for the past several weeks.

Now, with Brady in the midst of football season, Gisele reportedly took a trip to New York.

"Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles," Fox News reports.

Fans are still hoping for the best for Tom and Gisele's marriage moving forward.

Many with Tom and Gisele would get more privacy.

"That’s their business," one fan wrote.

"Dear Lord - can you back off and they people have some privacy? (And I don’t even like Brady!)" one fan added.

"She could from Tampa to NY and back same day, no problem. I mean she got more $$ than him sooo.." one fan added.

Hopefully things will get better for Tom and Gisele.