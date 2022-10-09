Look: NFL World Reacts To Gross Stadium News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 15: An employee cleans snow from the steps at FirstEnergy Stadium before the Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears on December 15, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns stadium might not be the best place to be on Sunday.

According to reporters in Cleveland, the Browns stadium is overrun with bugs on Sunday morning.

This has happened before in October, most notably when the Yankees played at the then-Indians in the playoffs.

It's happening again on Sunday.

"A kind gentleman in the press box offered some details. These are midges and they spawn every year in Cleveland for one week in October. Same bugs that famously disrupted the Yankees-Indians ALDS game in 2007. Gonna be a factor today," Daniel Popper reports.

Yikes.

"Meanwhile…in Cleveland," one fan wrote.

"I will never forget watching this game. Watching Joba Chamberlain get swarmed on the mound was such a crazy sight," another fan added.

"The midges have returned. Browns by 7," one fan joked.

The midges are "everywhere" on Sunday.

Good luck playing today, guys...