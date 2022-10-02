Look: NFL World Reacts To Heated John Harbaugh News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens let another big lead vanish to an AFC East opponent. Two weeks after allowing 28 points to the Miami Dolphins in a fourth-quarter collapse, they watched a 20-3 lead over the Buffalo Bills turn into a 23-20 loss.

Tensions mounted on the sideline during Sunday's latest shortcoming.

Teammates had to hold off cornerback Marcus Peters and head coach John Harbaugh.after an angry exchange of words. Peters threw down his helmet in disgust.

Ravens fans seem to share his frustration after watching another sizable lead slip away.

Peters might have disagreed with Harbaugh's decision to keep his offense on the field for a fourth down at the 2-yard line late in a 20-20 game rather than have Justin Turner attempt a short field goal.

Jordan Poyer intercepted Lamar Jackson in the end zone. The touchback gave Josh Allen a bit more breathing room to orchestrate a 12-play, 77-yard drive culminating in a game-winning field goal from Tyler Bass as time expired.

Baltimore's anger is understandable, but Peters and the Ravens' defense still could have forced overtime by stopping Buffalo.

And even if Tucker kicked the field goal, that conservative choice may have backfired. The Bills got to the 1-yard line before kneeling twice to kill time. If Harbaugh didn't leave his offense on the field, the Ravens likely would have lost by a 27-23 final score instead.

The Ravens could easily be 4-0 right now, but they're instead 2-2 ahead of next week's Sunday Night Football division clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.