Look: NFL World Reacts To Heated Tom Brady Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Who was Tom Brady talking on the phone with?

Over the weekend, a video of a heated Tom Brady talking on the phone went viral on social media.

Brady, 45, announced his retirement from football earlier this week. He's hanging it up after seven Super Bowl wins and 20-plus years of success.

Now, Brady is enjoying the retired life. Well, he's trying to, anyway.

"Even Tom Brady is tired of those extended warranty calls," one fan joked.

"Leave him alone when he is dealing with personal matter.." one fan added.

"In todays edition of non of your business," another fan wrote.

"Worried about what? That he got into an argument? Get a life!!" one fan added.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

What do we think Brady was talking about?