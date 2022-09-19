Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Debate News

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Herschel Walker has agreed to debate his opponent in his run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The former NFL running back will be debating his opponent, Senator Warnock, later this fall.

However, Walker already appears to be downplaying his debating ability.

"I’m not that smart," Walker admitted, predicting that Warnock "will show up and embarrass me at the debate.”

Fans have taken to social media to respond to Walker's prediction for the debate.

"Just last week, I wrote about why Herschel Walker’s performance of Blackness—as an athletic simpleton—appeals to white conservatives is the GOP. Here he is, doing the dance…" one fan added.

"Because I believe in keeping it real, too many Black dudes are dusty enough to fall for this. They will view Senator Warnock as a square/bougie, etc," another fan wrote.

"Thee old “I’m to stupid to be dumb” tactic, just might work in Georgia," another fan wrote.

"This, as you know, is not a good advertisement for wanting to be a whole entire United States Senator..." one fan wrote.

Walker's poll numbers have been trending down in recent weeks, though you never know what can happen in November.