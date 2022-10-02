Look: NFL World Reacts To Horrible Field Goal Attempt

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the goal post during a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans on September 7, 2008 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn lined up for a 46-yard field-goal attempt early in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He missed just a bit outside.

The football seemed to take a life of its own, wobbling and curving left before landing in the crowd. Houston stayed scoreless following the unsuccessful try.

Fans were flummoxed by the demonstrative miss at NRG Stadium.

Even stranger, Fairbairn was perfect on the season entering Week 4. He converted all six field-goal and seven point-after attempts through three games.

Before Sunday, Fairbairn had made 84.6 of his field goals since joining the Texans in 2017. While kickers are one of the game's most expendable positions, he's earned a mulligan for this ugly miss.

Those three points may not make a major difference for Houston anyway. The Chargers have jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Barring a comeback, the 0-2-1 Texans could end the day as the NFL's only winless team if the Las Vegas Raiders defeat the Denver Broncos.