Look: NFL World Reacts To Howie Long Pregame News

Former NFL star turned broadcaster Howie Long is trending on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Long, a legendary defensive player, has been analyzing games for Fox Sports for more than a decade.

Sunday morning, Long said something he's probably never said before on television.



"Blunts" and "doobies."

Video of Long's pregame commentary has gone viral on social media.

"nfl no longer safe for kids, is @JOEL9ONE a bad influence on his own dad?" one fan joked.

Howie Long's son, Chris, had a pretty great reaction, as well.

"Howie a wild boy," he wrote.

NFL fans are big-time lovers of Howie Long.

"Seriously, ask him to drop his skincare regimen. I have to know," one fan wrote.

"You have to talk about this on the live stream this afternoon. This was amazing!" another fan wrote.

"Thought of you immediately while watching & was hoping you’d comment, good stuff right there!" another fan wrote.

Hopefully we'll get more commentary from Chris Long later on Sunday.