Look: NFL World Reacts To Ian Eagle Son News

We've seen some notable father-son broadcasting duos in the NFL over the years.

Jack and Joe Buck, and Marv and Kenny Albert, have each called NFL games during their broadcasting careers.

Another father-son duo is joining that list.

Sunday, Noah Eagle, a young broadcaster and the son of CBS Sports announcer Ian Eagle, will be calling his first national NFL game for FOX.

"Following in the father-son on-air TV traditions of Jack and Joe Buck, and Marv and Kenny Albert, Ian and Noah Eagle are broadcasting games today. Ian Eagle is working Ravens-Giants on CBS, and son Noah Eagle is working 49ers-Falcons on FOX. It is Noah Eagle’s first game at FOX," Adam Schefter tweeted.

Now that's pretty cool.

"Another father son event, the Eagles play the Cowboys tonight," one fan joked.

"Not going to lie nepotism had a part but Noah is actually pretty good," one fan added.

"Noah has been great on college football on FOX. No doubt he will impress in the booth today," another fan wrote.

The 49ers and the Falcons are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.