Look: NFL World Reacts To 'Important' Pro Bowl News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers and NFC runs with the ball in the first quarter of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl against the AFC at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It was announced on Monday that the NFL will replace the Pro Bowl with week-long skills competitions and a flag football game.

On Wednesday, NFL executive Peter O'Reilly provided an update on the new format for the Pro Bowl.

O'Reilly said linemen will play a "meaningful" role in the skills competition. They will not, however, compete in the flag football game.

O'Reilly added that NFL fans should be in store for a "heavy dose of the big men."

Despite how drastic these changes sound, the NFL world seems to be on board with the new Pro Bowl schedule.

"This will be more entertaining than the majority of NFL regular season games," one person tweeted.

"We deserve a big man flag football game," a second fan said.

"I'm 100% in on linemen dodgeball," another fan wrote.

O'Reilly said he has received positive feedback regarding the recent changes to the Pro Bowl.

"The feedback very directly from guys who had been in the Pro Bowl recently was to keep the construct of the week, make sure you're having that multi-day element," O'Reilly said. "It was overwhelmingly positive both from players as well as from clubs."

We'll have to wait until the end of the season to see if the Pro Bowl's new look is worth keeping around for the long haul.