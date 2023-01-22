Look: NFL World Reacts To J.J. Watt's Announcement

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Retired NFL star J.J. Watt said early in his career that he would "never" do television work.

However, Watt announced on Sunday that his mindset has changed.

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed on Sunday that he's open to working as a television analyst, so he can continue to be close to the game.

"Certainly a possibility. Early in my career I said I would never do it, but I love the game too much to not be around it in some capacity," he announced.

NFL fans would like to see it.

"Can y’all leave this man alone for a little bit? While he’s trying to enjoy his new born and figure out the next stages of his life.. GEEZZZ LOUISE!" one fan wrote.

"You should play 1 year for the steelers. How much fun would you have being on the same team with your brothers?" one fan added.

"If he goes the tv route he’s going to be bigger than Michael strahan!" one fan added.

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, poses for a photo with J.J. Watt, #11 overall pick by the Houston Texans, on stage during the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on April 28, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images) Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Will we see J.J. Watt doing television in the future?