Look: NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--DECEMBER 26: General view of a helmet of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs The New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) Al Pereira/Getty Images

The day after Trevor Lawrence orchestrated a comeback win, the Jacksonville Jaguars secured his potential backup for the 2023 season.

On Sunday, CFL star Nathan Rourke announced that he's signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games with the BC Lions last season.

While observers expected him to go somewhere he could conceivably compete for a starting job, they're excited to see Rourke embark on his NFL career.

"This is a really big deal," the Calgary Sun's Danny Austin said on Twitter. "Can’t wait to see this incredible young man make waves when he gets his shot with the Jaguars."

"Doesn’t seem fair the BC Lions have lost him already, but good on Nathan Rourke for earning an NFL contract," the Daily Hive Vancouver's Rob Williams wrote.

"Wouldn't have guessed the Jaguars as a landing spot but good for him," Steve Bolen said. "I think it won't be long before we see Rourke starting in the NFL, even if it's not in JAX."

"Did not expect the Jaguars to be the team Nathan Rourke would sign with but definitely curious to see what he can do with the opportunity," SportsNet's David Morassutti wrote.

"Air Canada is about to land in Duval!" SB Nation's Hustle Belt declared.

Rourke scored 60 passing 49 rushing, and two receiving touchdowns during three seasons at Ohio. He's spent the last two seasons in the CFL after going undrafted.

The 24-year-old visited at least 10 NFL teams before joining Jacksonville. While Lawrence has the QB1 job locked down, Rourke can compete for second-string duties this summer.