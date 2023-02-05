Look: NFL World Reacts To James Harrison's Announcement

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 29: Linebacker James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin walk off the field after a football game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 29, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won the game 39-30. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison was trending this weekend, thanks to Antonio Brown.

Brown claims that Harrison gave him CTE after hitting him in the helmet.

"I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE. James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. And he hit me one time. And ever since he hit me I've been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE."

Harrison took to social media to respond.

"Me realizing why I had 150 text messages this morning," he announced.

Well played, James.

"Lmfaooo this is hilarious," one fan wrote.

"James Harrison being funny somehow makes him more scarier lmao," one fan added.

"Why do I go to bed so early now I’m always missing this stuff," another fan wrote.

"Boy head so messed up, he thought his old teammate cracked him," another fan added.

"This is the best response," another fan wrote on social media on Sunday.

Hopefully, Brown will be able to get the help he needs.