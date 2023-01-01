Look: NFL World Reacts To Jarrett Stidham's Wife

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 01: Jarrett Stidham #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders passes for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

While Jarrett Stidham is making his first start for the Las Vegas Raiders, his wife, Kennedy, is going viral on social media.

Much like Saturday night, when ESPN's cameras showed the girlfriend of Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, FOX is doing the same with the wife of Stidham on Sunday.

Kennedy Stidham is going viral on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The wife of the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is already very into the game, as well.

A clip of Stidham reacting to a penalty has gone viral.

It's a special day for the Stidham family.

"Looked like Jarrett Stidham’s wife Kennedy was in tears after that TD throw on the big screen. The kind of memory you hold onto forever. Great stuff," one fan wrote.

"Not a Raiders fan, but I do like that Fox shows Stidham’s wife every cut," another fan admitted.

Jarrett and Kennedy Stidham met while together at Baylor. They dated for several years before getting married back in 2019.

The happy couple has one daughter together.

The Raiders and the 49ers, meanwhile, are currently playing on FOX.